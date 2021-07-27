New CM for K'taka likely to be announced today

They further stated that the Raj Bhavan has communicated to the Chief Secretary office to get things ready for the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

Bengaluru, July 27 (IANS) The BJP high command is likely to announce the new candidate for the post of the chief minister of Karnataka after the legislature party meeting on Tuesday, sources said.

It is expected that the new Chief Minister will take oath on Wednesday and the cabinet will be formed after a while. Sources said, the names of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and BJP MLA Aravind Bellad are doing the rounds in the party circles. Both, hailing from the Lingayat community are known for their flexibility and soft approach.

Sources explained that the party high command is in no mood to waste any time in the process of announcing a new chief minister.

Earlier, Karnataka unit in-charge Arun Singh, accompanied by the state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) on Tuesday afternoon from New Delhi to oversee the legislature party meet scheduled to take place later on the day.

After arriving in Bengaluru, Arun Singh said, the BJP will utilize the experience of and take guidance from B.S. Yediyurappa as he has contributed immensely to the party and has done good work in governance.

--IANS

mka/skp/