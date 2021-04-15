New Covid cases breach 11,000-mark in Karnataka

"With 11,265 new cases registered on Tuesday, the state's Covid tally increased to 10,94,912, including 85,480 active cases, while 9,96,367 recovered, with 4,364 discharged in the last 24 hours," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru, April 15 (IANS) For the first time in six months, new Covid cases in Karnataka crossed the 11,000-mark in a day, with Bengaluru accounting for 8,155, said the state health bulletin on Wednesday.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the southern state, Bengaluru reported 8,155 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the city's Covid tally to 5,02,024, with 63,167 active cases, while recoveries rose to 4,33,923, with 2,540 patients discharged during the day.

With 38 patients, including 23 in Bengaluru succumbing to the virus, the state's death toll rose to 13,046 and the city's toll to 4,933 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Of the 506 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 184 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 44 in Kalaburagi, 41 in Kolar, 31 in Mysuru, 22 in Dharwad and 21 in Bidar and Tumakuru, with the rest spread in the remaining 24 districts across the state.

Out of 1,13,242 tests conducted in the state during the day, 7,612 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,05,630 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate rose to 9.94 per cent and case fatality rate to 0.33 per cent across the state on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 20,513 people were vaccinated across the state during the day, with 8,894 senior citizens above 60 years of age and 11,439 in the 45-59 years age group.

"Cumulatively, 61,26,622 beneficiaries received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the state," added the bulletin.

