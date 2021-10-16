New Covid cases come down in Kerala, so does TPR

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 16 (IANS) The new Covid cases in Kerala on Saturday saw 7,955 people turning positive after 79,722 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, while the test positivity rate was 9.97 per cent, said a statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

His statement also pointed out that 11,769 people turned negative and the total number of active cases stands at 90,885, of which 9.8 per cent people are in hospitals.