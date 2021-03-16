New Covid cases cross 1,000 mark in Karnataka

"With 1,135 new cases registered on Monday, the state's Covid tally shot up to 9,62,339, including 9,428 active cases, while recoveries rose to 9,40,489, with 561 patients discharged during the day," it said.

Bengaluru, March 17 (IANS) Continuing an upward trend, new Covid cases crossed the 1,000 mark in a day across Karnataka, with Bengaluru accounting for 710 of them, the state health bulletin said on Tuesday.

Bengaluru reported 710 fresh cases on Monday, taking its Covid tally to 4,12,699 with 6,832 active cases, while recoveries increased to 4,01,329, with 329 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Covid-induced deaths were, however, only 6, including three in Bengaluru and one each in Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Mysuru during the last 24 hours, taking the state's death toll toll to 12,403.

Of the 129 patients in ICUs, 51 are in Bengaluru hospitals and 15 in Kalaburagi, with the rest spread in 29 other districts.

Positivity rate for the day was 1.65 per cent and case fatality rate was 0.52 per cent.

Meanwhile, 82,038 people were vaccinated during the day across the state.

Among the beneficiaries were 53,896 senior citizens, 15,913 comorbid, 6,511 healthcare workers and 5,718 frontline warriors.

Cumulatively, 16,35,310 people received the jab since the vaccine drive began in the state on January 16.

