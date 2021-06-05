New Covid cases, daily deaths drop in J&K

Srinagar, June 5 (IANS) Both daily new cases and Covid related fatalities recorded a decline in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, with the Union Territory reporting 1,448 fresh cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Of the 1,448 cases reported on Saturday, 453 were from Jammu division and 995 from Kashmir division, while 2,615 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery during the same period, officials said.
Out of the 25 fatalities reported on Saturday, 13 were from Jammu division and 12 from Kashmir division, taking the overall Covid death toll in the UT so far to 4,051.
Till date, 299,050 persons have been infected with coronavirus in J&K, out of which 266,576 have recovered.
The UT presently has 28,423 active cases – 10,210 in Jammu division and 18,213 in Kashmir division.
