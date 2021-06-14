New Covid cases drop below 5K in Andhra

In a positive development, 10,114 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to over 17.2 lakh.

Amaravati, June 14 (IANS) The number of new Covid-19 cases continued to drop in Andhra Pradesh with the state reporting 4,549 infections on Monday, taking its overall tally to over 18.1 lakh while the active caseload dropped to 80,013.

For a change, all the districts of the state reported infections fewer than 1,000.

Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases at 860, followed by East Godavari (619), West Godavari (529), Kadapa (412), Guntur (322), Anantapur (272), Visakhapatnam (263), Vizianagaram (247), Srikakulam (228), Krishna (210), Prakasam (207), Kurnool (198) and Nellore (182).

Except for Krishna and Vizianagaram, all the other districts in Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases.

Meanwhile, 59 more persons succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, increasing the state's overall death toll to 11,999.

With 87,756 lakh more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 2.05 crore-mark.

--IANS

sth/arm