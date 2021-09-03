New Covid cases in Kerala falls below 30,000 level

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 3 (IANS) Kerala's daily Covid tally showed a slight decline on Friday, dropping below the 30,000 level after a few days, with 29,322 new cases from 1,63,691 samples tested in the past 24 hours, while the test positivity rate also dropped marginally to 17.91 per cent.

A statement issued here by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 22,938 people turned negative taking the total active cases to 2,46,437.