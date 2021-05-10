New Covid cases in Serbia lowest since last November

The new cases came out of 9,389 tested. Meanwhile, 19 new coronavirus-related deaths were registered, bringing the toll in the country to 6,558, with a mortality rate of 0.94 per cent, the ministry said, Xinhua reported.

Belgrade, May 10 (IANS) Serbia has reported 834 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest since last November, its Ministry of Health stated in a press release on Sunday.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,929,245 people have been tested, of which 700,408 were positive for the coronavirus," said the ministry.

The decreasing numbers were a relief after new infections peaked in mid-March to up to 5,500 per day.

Serbia started vaccinating a wider population earlier than elsewhere in Europe, thanks to the procurement of Sinopharm vaccine from China, in addition to vaccines from other manufacturers.

Over 3.5 million doses of vaccines have been administered across the country, while over 1.5 million people are immunized against the coronavirus.

Currently there are 3,827 people in hospital, with 137 on respirators.

Serbia decided on Friday to allow gatherings in bars and restaurants, although music is not allowed, and the closing time is set at 10 p.m.

