New Covid cases outnumber recoveries in Andhra Pradesh

Krishna district accounted for the highest number (19) of cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Chittoor (16), West Godavari (14), East Godavari (13) and Guntur and Visakhapatnam (11 each).

Amaravati, Jan 27 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh registered 111 new Covid-19 cases, increasing the state's tally over 8.87 lakh, while 97 more patients recovered from the virus on Wednesday.

Among other places, Anantapur and Kadapa (8 each), Kurnool (5), Nellore (4) and Srikakulam (2).

Incidentally, no cases were reported in the districts of Vizianagaram and Prakasam.

East Godavari district's tally crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 6.84 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 5.52 per cent.

Meanwhile, two more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,152.

Total recoveries in Andhra Pradesh now stand over 8.78 lakh.

Though the total number of infections crossed 8.87 lakh, active cases currently stand at 1,369, 12 more than Tuesday.

With 33,808 more tests, total Covid-19 tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh so far have crossed 1.29 crore.

--IANS

