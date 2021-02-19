New Covid cases outnumber recoveries in Karnataka again

"With 386 new cases registered on Thursday, the state's Covid tally rose to 9,47,246, including 5,882 active cases, while recoveries increased to 9,29,058 with 291 discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru, Feb 20 (IANS) With 386 testing positive in a day, new Covid cases outnumbered 291 recoveries across Karnataka again, said the state health bulletin on Friday.

Of the 5 patients succumbing to the infection, 4 were from Bengaluru and 1 from Kodagu, taking the state's death toll to 12,287 since the pandemic broke on March 8, 2020.

Of the 125 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 63 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 9 in Kalaburagi, 8 in Tumakuru and the rest are spread in the 28 other districts across the southern state.

Out of 61,440 tests conducted during the day, 3,973 were through rapid-antigen detection and 57,467 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 0.62 per cent and case fatality rate 1.29 per cent across the state on Thursday.

Of the 1,03,739 registered healthcare and frontline warriors across the state, 40,575 received the vaccine, achieving 39 per cent of the target on Friday.

