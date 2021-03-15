New Covid cases remain high at 932 in Karnataka

"With 932 new cases registered on Sunday, the state's Covid tally shot up to 9,61,204, including 8,860 active cases, while recoveries rose to 9,39,928, with 429 patients discharged during the day," said the daily bulletin.

Bengaluru, March 15 (IANS) For the third consecutive day, new Covid cases remained high at 932 even as 429 patients recovered in a day across Karnataka, said the state health bulletin on Monday.

As the epi-centre of the coronavirus in the state, Bengaluru reported 550 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the city's Covid tally to 4,11,989, including 6,454 active cases, while 4,01,010 recovered so far, with 198 discharged in the day.

The infection, however, claimed seven lives, including five in Bengaluru and one each in Bidar and Mysuru, taking the state's death toll to 12,397 and the city's toll to 4,524.

Of the 125 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 48 are in Bengluru hospitals, 15 in Kalaburagi and 11 in Bidar, with the rest spread in the remaining 29 districts across the state.

Out of 62,358 tests conducted during the day, 2,559 were through rapid-antigen detection and 59,799 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate for the day stood at 1.49 per cent and case fatality rate was 0.75 per cent across the southern state on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a record 1,25,846 people were vaccinated during the day across the state, including 92,039 senior citizens, 20,746 comorbid, 6,734 healthcare workers and 6,327 frontline warriors.

