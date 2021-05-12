New Covid cases show decline, but deaths rise in J&K

Srinagar, May 12 (IANS) Despite the number of new cases showing decline during the last three days, Covid-related deaths in J&K kept rising on Wednesday as 65 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.
Officials said of the new deaths, 46 were from the Jammu division and 19 from Kashmir division, taking the toll to 2,912.
Meanwhile, 3,603 patients were discharged from different hospitals after recovery while 4,509 new cases -- 1,759 from the Jammu division and 2,750 from the Kashmir division -- were reported in last 24 hours.
So far, 229,407 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 174,953 have recovered.
The number of active cases is 51,542, out of which 18,438 are from the Jammu division and 33,104 from the Kashmir division.
