New Covid cases spike in Karnataka again

"With 406 new cases registered on Wednesday, the state's Covid tally rose to 9,46,860, including 5,792 active cases, while 9,28,767 recovered till date, with 306 discharged earlier in the day," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru, Feb 19 (IANS) Reversing the trend, 406 new Covid cases have been registered in a day across Karnataka, while 306 patients recovered, said the state health bulletin on Thursday.

Six patients, including 4 in Bengaluru and 1 each in Dharwad and Tumakuru districts, however, succumbed to the infection, taking the state's death toll to 12,282 since the pandemic broke out in March, 2020.

In Bengaluru, 254 new cases were reported, taking the city's Covid tally to 4,03,027, including 4,113 active cases, while recoveries increased to 3,94,472, with 121 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Of the 125 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 63 are in Bengaluru and 10 in Kalaburagi district, while the rest are spread in other 29 districts across the southern state.

Out of 59,635 tests conducted in the day, 4,009 were through rapid-antigen detection and 55,626 were through the RT-PCR method across the state.

Positivity rate was 0.68 per cent and case fatality rate 1.47 per cent across the state on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, of the 54,682 healthcare warriors and frontline workers registered for the vaccine, only 15,786 took the shot across the state, achieving 29 per cent of the target.

--IANS

fb/pgh