New Covid cases surge to 7,955 in Karnataka

"A record 7,955 new cases were registered on Thursday, taking the state's Covid tally to 10,48,085, including 58,084 active cases, while recoveries rose to 9,77,169, with 3,220 discharged during the day," said the bulletin.

Bengaluru, April 9 (IANS) New Covid cases surged to 7,955 in a day across Karnataka, with 5,576 in Bengaluru, while 46 succumbed to the infection, said the state health bulletin on Friday.

Bengaluru reported 5,576 fresh cases, taking the city's Covid tally to 4,70,014, including 42,525 active cases, while 4,22,719 recovered so far, with 1,968 discharged in the last 24 hours.

With 46 patients, including 29 in Bengaluru succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the state's death toll rose to 12,813 and the city's toll to 4,769 sine the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Of the 378 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 169 are in Bengaluru hospitals, followed by 32 in Kalaburagi, 23 in Mysuru, 17 each in Kolar and Tumakuru, 14 in Dakshina Kannada and 13 each in Bidar, Dharwad and Mandya districts.

Out of 1,35,163 tests conducted during the day across the state, 7,230 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,27,933 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 5.88 per cent and case fatality rate 0.57 per cent across the state on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 1,31,275 people were vaccinated during the day across the state, with 59,493 senior citizens above 60 years and 69,738 in the 45-59 age group among them.

"Cumulatively, a total of 53,45,480 people have receive the jab since the vaccination drive was launched across the southern state on January 16," added the bulletin.

