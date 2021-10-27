New Covid infections in Netherlands hit highest in 3 months

The Hague, Oct 28 (IANS) The number of positive Covid-19 tests in the Netherlands over the past 24 hours rose to the highest in over three months, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) announced on Wednesday.

The RIVM reported 7,301 positive cases from Tuesday to Wednesday, 1,526 more than that in the previous 24 hours. It was the highest number since July 19.