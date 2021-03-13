New crime series on Flipkart Video

The storyline is then built up with flashbacks and recreations that take the audiences to the scene of the crime and showcase interactions between the suspects and the victims.

In the show, cracking crime cases doesn't require chasing a car or shoot-outs or explosions, instead all the action takes place exclusively within the confines of an interrogation room.

Each episode, released daily, is a stand-alone case, revolving around the interrogation of multiple suspects by a team of police investigators, led by Inspector Vikrant. Theatre and film actor K.C. Shankar plays the role of Inspector Vikrant in the investigative series, who is an experienced cop with an eye for detail and a knack of solving perplexed crimes. The riveting series will give audiences the chance to put on their game face, analyze every move of the suspects, identify the culprit, and also win prizes.

Actor K.C. Shankar said,"Crime fiction as a genre, is one that is not only challenging to watch but also to work on. I am thrilled to be a part of Crime Stories -- my first ever interactive, police procedural show in a format that is sure to get every person tuning in, hooked. It's been a challenging yet an exceptional experience to have portrayed the role of Inspector Vikrant. I cannot wait for the audiences to tune in to the Flipkart app, analyze the suspects and catch the criminal along with me while winning exciting prizes."

