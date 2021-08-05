New curbs in TN's Coimbatore, Tirupur as Covid cases rise

Coimbatore on Wednesday reported 226 cases, against 208 on Tuesday. The number of active cases also rose to 2,085 while another 184 people were discharged after Covid treatment.

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore and Tirupur districts have imposed new curbs after witnessing a slight spike in Covid-19 cases.

The Test Positivity Rate on Wednesday was 1.9 per cent, which is the second highest in the state after Thanjavur's 2.7 per cent.

Tirupur also showed an increase in its daily tally, at 92 against 85 cases on Tuesday.

While state health officials are keenly watching the sudden increase in the number of fresh cases, the development led to administrations in both the districts swinging into action to initiate new curbs.

All shops in these two districts would remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays except for shops that sell groceries, milk, medicines, meat, and fish. The shops will function only from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tasmac shops will function from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hotels will allow dine-in customers, at 50 per cent of capacity till 5 p.m., and after that, only parcel services will be allowed.

