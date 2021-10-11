'New dawn' for air connectivity in J-K, says Scindia after UT slashes VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel from 26.5 pc to 1 pc

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday announced that the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 26.5 per cent to 1 per cent and termed the decision as a 'new dawn' for air connectivity in the region.



Scindia also appreciated the governments of Uttarakhand and Andaman and Nicobar Islands for being the initiators of slashing VAT on ATF.

In a series of tweets today, Scindia said, "The UT of J-K marks a new dawn for air connectivity in the region. Following the lead of the pro-active governments of Uttarakhand and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands, the UT of J&K has also drastically reduced VAT on ATF from 26.5 per cent to 1 per cent."

Scindia also lauded Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his prompt action owing to his commitment to bring prosperity to the UT.

"I thank Manoj Sinha for his prompt action owing to his commitment to bring prosperity to J&K. I also thank the two states and the UT of J&K for being the first movers in heralding a new course for aviation in their States. @pushkardhami@Admiral_DKJoshi," said Scindia in another tweet.

He further urged other states to follow suit for greater regional connectivity.

Scindia in another tweet said, "I would also urge the remaining States to emulate, and get on to the bandwagon of greater regional connectivity. Lower operational costs for airlines has a causal effect on flight connectivity."

He also urged the states to work in collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation to bring the aviation sector back on track after the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Given the disruption caused by the pandemic, it is important that States collaboratively work with @MoCA_GoI

to not just bring the sector back on track, but also trigger greater economic activity in their respective regions," he added. (ANI)