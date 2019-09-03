New Delhi: 1 civilian killed as assailants open fire on police constable

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A man lost his life when unidentified assailants opened fire on a police constable here in Nand Nagri area of North-East Delhi.

Constable Ajay, posted in the Nand Nagri police station, saw some suspicious-looking persons sitting in a car near Tanga Stand in the course of patrolling.

Upon being questioned by the constable, the occupants of the car began to flee which led to a chase.



One of the suspects opened fire on the constable which hit a passerby who collapsed on the spot.

The civilian was rushed to the GTB Hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

The deceased was later identified as Raju (50) a resident of Harsh Vihar area.

A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered by the police.

Investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

