New Delhi: 2 arrested for running fake job racket

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi police have arrested two persons for allegedly cheating over 50 unemployed youth on the pretext of providing them jobs in the government offices.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Mishra and Ashish Singh.

"Forged appointment letters, mobile phones, SIM cards, laptop, CPU of desktop, government stamps, and forged election identity card, various pan cards, bank passbook, checkbooks, printed and blank envelopes were recovered from their possession," the police said in an official statement.

Police had registered a case under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act and took up the investigation after Prasar Bharati Additional Director General Dinesh Mahur filed a complaint informing that some people were being cheated on the pretext of jobs.With the help of technical evidence analysis and CCTV footage, police arrested the two accused."After sustained interrogation, accused Rohit Mishra revealed about the fake recruitment scam, which he was operating for the last three years. He also disclosed that he had also associated his friend and co-accused Ashish Singh in this," the police said in statement.The duo allegedly used a fake website to dupe youngsters.According to the police, Rohit came in contact with several cheats who used to give fake advertisements in the newspapers for jobs to earn easy money and implemented the same idea himself.They also used forged identity documents to open various bank accounts to receive payments from their victims and withdrew the money using different ATMs. (ANI)