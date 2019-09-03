New Delhi: 2 dead, 3 injured in Seelampur building collapse

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Two people lost their lives while three others were injured in the building collapse in Seelampur area of North-East Delhi, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Inspector Balwan said on Tuesday.

"Two dead bodies were recovered from the site. The locals have said that close to five people were trapped in the area, out of which three were recovered and sent to the hospital for treatment. We also conducted a canine search to find out if there are any more people trapped in the debris but could not find anything," Balwan told ANI here.



The two deceased have been identified as Moni (21) and Mohammed Yaseen (65) while Arman, Sahajan Begum and Samshudin were injured in the building collapse in K Block of JJ Colony on Monday night.

According to the locals, the under-construction four-storey building collapsed on Monday night which led to its debris falling on the nearby building leading to the deaths and injury to its occupants.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

