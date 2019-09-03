New Delhi: 2 dead as dumper truck runs over autos, pedestrians near India Gate

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Two people lost their lives while two others were injured when the driver of a dumper truck lost control and ran over autos and pedestrians near India Gate on Man Singh Road in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The dumper first hit the divider and then went on crashing into the autos and pedestrians standing near the footpath.



A man approximately 42 years of age and a child have reportedly lost their lives in the incident.

Police have arrested the driver of the heavy vehicle.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)