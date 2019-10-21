New Delhi: Aerobridge operator fails alcohol test, suspended for 3 months

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday suspended aerobridge operator who was found positive in Breath Analyzer (BA) test.

The matter is reported with the aviation watchdog, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and official of DGCA has found serious lapses.



"DIAL has informed that an aerobridge operator namely Shravan Kumar was found BA positive with a reading of .516 and .517 per mile today during his morning shift. He has been suspended by DIAL for three months," said a DGCA official.

The DGCA officer further stated that an aerobridge operator handles an important task at the airport.

An aerobridge is a corridor that extends from an airport terminal to an aircraft and allows secure boarding and disembarkation of passengers and if aerobridge operators mishandled aerobridge it may cause damage to the aircraft as well as could be dangerous for passengers.

Delhi airport is one of the busiest airports in the country. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport sees movements of around 1,500 flights per day, as per DGCA's data released in the month of May 2019. (ANI)

