New Delhi: Air force officer registers FIR, alleges online fraud of Rs 75,000

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): An Indian Air Force (IAF) squadron leader was allegedly duped by an online fraudster, who posed as an Army official, to the tune of Rs.75,000.

Squadron Leader Ravinder Yadav registered an FIR on Tuesday in which he stated that he had put up his sofa set for sale on an online site. He further added that he received a call from one Sahil who posed as an army Jawan and said that had seen the advertisement and wanted to buy the sofa set from Yadav.



The payment was agreed to be completed via Paytm. Yadav said that he does not have a Paytm account and redirected Sahil to his relative Ruchi Yadav's account to initiate the transaction.

It later transpired that the buyer defrauded an amount of Rs 75,000 in three transactions (15,000+30,000+30,000) from the bank account of Ruchi Yadav.

The incident took place on April 20 earlier this year. The case was taken into cognizance on July 23 and an investigation is being carried out by the police in this regard. (ANI)

