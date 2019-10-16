New Delhi: Cops lay trap to nab three criminals

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Police laid a honey trap to nab three desperate criminals who had robbed a taxi driver in Mundka area here.

According to the police, on October 10, the three accused -- Somvir, Pradeep and Manoj -- robbed a taxi driver in Mundka and fled away with his car.

During the technical analysis of Somvir's mobile phone, it was decided that a honey trap could be laid to track him down.



"Accused Somvir was contacted through his female friend. He was contacted through a shadow honey trap for that purpose. A woman constable started chatting with Somvir on Whatsapp. After gaining his trust, she called him to meet at a nearby park where he was arrested by the police," a police official said.

The other two accused were nabbed at the instance of Somvir. The robbed car was also recovered.

On October 10, the trio had hired the cab from Peeragarhi Chowk. Pradeep hit the taxi driver's head with a glass bottle. Thereafter they robbed him and fled away with the car. (ANI)

