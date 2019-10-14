New Delhi: Crime Branch arrests three men for plotting murder

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Crime Branch, Delhi, has arrested three men who were planning to commit a murder, and recovered three pistols from their possession.

The criminals have been identified as Rahul (23), Govinder (23) and Sunil (23).

BK Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch Delhi, in a statement said, "On October 10, we received information from the Crime Branch that Rahul and his associates would be coming to Mangolpuri. A team of AHTU was constituted to conduct the raid. A trap was laid and Rahul, Govinder and Sunil were apprehended from DSIDC Complex. Three sophisticated 7.65 mm pistols with 15 rounds were recovered."



"During the interrogation, it was found that all three accused persons are bootleggers and have several cases of bootlegging registered against them," he added.

According to the police, a person named Satish Bhadani from Haryana and his associates Johnny and Sunny had been trying to extort money from the accused persons.

Rahul had therefore recently procured three pistols for himself and his companions and was planning to take revenge and murder Satish.

All three accused have been arrested for possession of illegal firearms. Further investigation regarding the source of weapons and their bootlegging racket is underway. (ANI)

