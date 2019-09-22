New Delhi: Criminal wanted in extortion case arrested

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): A criminal, who was wanted in extortion cases, was arrested after a brief encounter in Dwarka area, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Anto Alphonse on Saturday.

Vicky, 27, resident of Najafgarh, was also wanted in an attempt to murder case apart from issuing extortion threats to a known businessman from Delhi for the past three months.



He had also used firearms to threaten the businessman when he did not agree to his demands.

During the encounter, Vicky also fired at a policeman but he escaped unhurt as he was wearing a bulletproof jacket.

Vicky, however, was shot in the leg and was apprehended by the police team.

Two pistols along with eight live rounds of cartridges were also recovered. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

