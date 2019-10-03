New Delhi: Union Cabinet meeting to be held today

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A meeting of Union Cabinet is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on Thursday evening.

The meeting scheduled for 6.30 pm will be held at the Parliament Annexe building.

This will be the first meeting of the cabinet after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, where he addressed a huge crowd at grand Howdy Modi! event and held bilaterals with different heads of nation, including US President Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.



The meeting also comes at a time when the country is facing economic slowdown and various states battling with floods have asked for Centre's assistance.

It may be noted that single-phase Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana are scheduled on October 21 and the BJP has already announced its first list of candidates for Maharashtra elections.

On Wednesday, the BJP had kicked off its Gandhi Sankalp Yatra, which has been extended by a period of three months till January 31, 2020. (ANI)

