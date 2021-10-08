New Delhi accounts for 14 pollution hotspots

Of these 14 hotspots, 10 are polluted due to illegal dumping of garbage on roadside and vacant land, two of illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste (C&D) waste on the roadside, public land and Yamuna flood plain and one each of dust pollution and the burning of garbage and plastic waste, according to data provided by the Delhi government launched mobile application.

The New Delhi hotspots are located in Ring Road, Hamilton Road, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Vasant Kunj, Majnu ka Tila and Sangam Vihar.

In West Delhi, a total of 26 such points have been located with dust pollution due to construction and demolition on activity and air pollution from sources other than industries in addition to the ones causing pollution in the New Delhi region.

Shadipur, Paschim Vihar, Tikri border, Nangloi, Anand Parbat, Najafgarh, Naraina, J.J. Colony, Sainik Farm, Punjabi Bagh, Uttam Nagar, Tagore Garden Extention are some of the pollution originating points in the West Delhi region.

In East Delhi, most of the complaints received are that of dust pollution. In total six hotspots have been identified in Ghazipur, Kalyan Puri, Mayur Vihar Phase-3 and Trilok Puri.

A metro construction site near Trilokpuri has further contributed to the dusty atmosphere of the area.

A total of 15 origin points have been located in central Delhi's Daryaganj, Chandi Chowk, Railway Colony, Paharganj and Nehru Nagar, among other places.

South Delhi has 33 pollution hotspots with complaints of biomass burning, dust from construction and demolition, road dust and illegal dumping of waste received from even high-end areas like Malviya Nagar, R.K. Puram, Moti Bagh, Friends Colony, Saket, Lado Sarai, Kalkaji and Munirka.

In North Delhi's six hotspots, places like Jahangirpuri, Shastri Park, Narela are under the government's radar.

The remaining points are located in Shahadra, south-west, south-east, north-west and north-east Delhi.

While launching a 'Green War Room' and 'Green Delhi' app for IOS users on Tuesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had told media that with help of the complaints received on the application in the last one year, a total of 150 pollution hotspots have been identified in the national Capital.

He had said these pollution hotspots will be closely monitored and preventive action will be taken with the help of departments and officials concerned.

This 24X7 Green War Room will work actively from October to February as Delhi's air is most polluted during this time.

With the onset of winter, the pollution level in Delhi starts rising which leads to a highly toxic atmosphere.

Under its anti-dust campaign, the Delhi government has set up 17 teams of Delhi Pollution Control Committee and 14 teams of Green Marshals who will check pollution origin points ie hotspots like construction sites, dumping of waste and garbage-burning in the national capital to prevent such activities in the first place.

In addition to that, 14-point guidelines and 10-point Winter Action Plan have also been introduced by the Delhi government.

