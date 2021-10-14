New disease in millet crop in Haryana identified

Chandigarh, Oct 14 (IANS) Scientists at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Haryana's Hisar have, for the first time, identified a disease in millet crop caused due to Klebsiella Aerogenes bacterium, a statement said on Thursday.

They have started working for the containment of the disease and they are optimistic in exploring new direction towards resolving the issue.