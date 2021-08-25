New domestic travel guidelines issued for nationwide uniform protocol

"The Union government has not recommended any restrictions on inter-state travel in the context of Covid-19. Further, states were allowed to develop their own protocols with regards to quarantine and isolation as per their assessment. It has come to notice that certain states, however, have imposed negative RT-PCR testing reports as a criterion for point of entry in their states.

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday issued revised guidelines for domestic travel across the nation during the ongoing Covid pandemic.

"With a view to facilitating inter-state travel, while observing required precautions, the guidelines for domestic travel via flight, train, ship, or bus inter-state are revised so as to have a uniform protocol for domestic travel across the country," the ministry said.

As per the new guidelines, passengers should self-monitor their health and travel only when they have no symptoms related to Covid-19. All passengers shall follow Covid appropriate behaviour at all times which includes use of mask, face cover, hand hygiene and physical distancing of six feet, as far as feasible.

The mask or face covers must be worn properly to cover nose and mouth, while touching the front portion of mask/face covers, is to be avoided. All passengers will have to download Arogya Setu app on their mobile devices. If any passengers develop fever during travel, they will have to report this to cabin crew/TTE/bus conductor.

If any passenger develops symptoms after reaching their final destination, they shall inform the District Surveillance Officer or the state or national call centre.

The guidelines have recommended suitable announcement for Covid-19 and Covid appropriate behaviour at airports, railway station, ports, and bus terminals. Such announcements may include precautionary measures to be followed. The passengers wearing masks or face covers properly to cover nose and mouth shall be allowed to travel.

