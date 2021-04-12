New flyovers, underpasses to reduce traffic snarls in Gurugram

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during his recent visit to the city had said that the construction work on three flyovers and three underpasses will be completed by August 2021 and these will be opened for the public.

Gurugram, April 12 (IANS) Commuters in Gurugarm will soon get a relief from the frequent traffic snarls at four major intersections in the coming months, said officials.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is spending around Rs 200 crore on these projects.

Under these projects, a 620 meter-long underpass is being constructed from Atul Kataria Chowk towards Sheetla Mata Road.

Similarly, a 715 meter-long flyover from Sector-14 to Maruti Road towards Air Force Station is also being constructed.

According to the officials, about 43 per cent of the work has been completed. About Rs 47.70 crore is being spent on these two projects. Vehicles will not get stuck on this stretch once the flyover and the underpasses would be operational.

Apart from this, a 317 meter-long underpass is being constructed at the city's one of the busiest Mahavir Chowk, near the City Police Station on Mehrauli Road, towards the bus station. Its width is about 7.50 meters and will be a one-way underpass. The construction cost of this project is about Rs 24 crore.

This underpass is being constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD). Vehicles heading to the bus stand will be able to move on this underpass comfortably. With this, about 20,000 vehicles will be benefited, said the officials.

Similarly, a 270 meter-long flyover is being built in front of the Huda City Center metro station. Apart from this, a 735 meter-long underpass is also being constructed from the Signature Tower Road towards the Subhash Chowk. The GMDA is spending around Rs 52.52 crore on the construction of these two projects. With the formation of these, HUDA City Center Chowk will be completely signal free.

The commuters will not get stuck in a traffic jam near the metro station. According to the GMDA officials, about 83 per cent of the flyover construction has been completed. While more than 50 per cent work has been completed the underpass. The remaining work is likely to be completed in the next four months.

Meanwhile, a six-lane main road is being constructed from the Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR) also known as the Dwarka Expressway to ease traffic. It also has a two-lane service road.

Apart from this road, a 820 meter-long flyover is also being built at the Basai Chowk. The GMDA is spending around Rs 80 crore on this project. 51 per cent work has been done on the project and on completion of this, vehicles coming from Delhi's Dwarka will also be able to approach the Delhi-Jaipur Expresway directly.

--IANS

str/dpb