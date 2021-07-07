New Guv to arrive in Goa in mid-July: CM

Panaji, July 7 (IANS) Newly appointed Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will be arriving in the state in mid-July and will be administered the oath of office after his arrival, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

"He is our senior BJP leader from Kerala and was serving as the Governor of Mizoram. I spoke to him again today. He is likely to come to Goa either on July 15 or 16, when he will administer the oath of office," Sawant said.