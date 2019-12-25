New Him Darshan Express trains starts between Kalka and Shimla

New Delhi [India] Dec 25 (ANI): The Indian Railways on Wednesday started the Him Darshan Express train between Kalka and Shimla stations, as a Christmas gift to the people.

The train has six modern and first-class AC vista-dome coaches with glass rooftop to have a panoramic view of the hilly region.



With this train 52459/52460, modern first-class AC (EV-Executive Vistadome) coaches have also been introduced.

The fare has been pegged at Rs 630 per passenger per single journey. However, no concession is permitted on the tickets booked for vista-dome coaches.

On the first day, the Him Darshan Express train was fully occupied. In total, 90 passengers boarded the train from Kalka railway station at 7 am to reach Shimla railway station at 12:55 pm.

This train will leave Shimla railway station at 15:50 pm to reach Kalka railway station at 21:15 pm, said the Railway Ministry.

The train halts at Barog railway station at 9:2 am and 19:02 pm respectively during to and fro journey.

According to the Railway Ministry official, each of the vista-dome coach has the capacity to carry 15 passengers with several modern facilities and amenities. (ANI)

