New Hindu temple to open in Dubai by Diwali next year

Dubai [UAE], January 26 (ANI): A new Hindu temple is likely to be open for visitors at Dubai in the United Arab Emirates around Diwali in October next year.



The upcoming temple, located in Jebel Ali, is an extension of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple, one of the oldest Hindu temples in the UAE, Khaleej Times reported.

Raju Shroff, who is one of the trustees of the Sindhi Guru Darbar Temple, said that the temple's architecture will have a distinct Arabian aesthetics and will be home to 11 Hindu deities. He said that the temple is still under construction.

"Piling, shoring and casting of basements one and two are complete as of now. We are on track to open during Diwali 2022," said Shroff, as quoted by the Khaleej Times.

The temple's foundation was laid in February 2020. "Once complete, there will be several churches, the Sikh Guru Nanak Darbar, and a Hindu temple in the same location," Shroff added.

"We want to give back to the local economy and this is our way to repay the gratitude we have for the UAE leadership for celebrating religious tolerance," Shroff said.

Furthermore, he said that visitors will be able to use the banquet hall for cultural events, religious gatherings and other community events. (ANI)