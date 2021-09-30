New India is all about fueling the next big idea: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Underlining the potential for collaboration and opportunities in India, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Thursday said new India is all about fueling the next big idea that makes the lives of its citizen better.



Addressing the virtual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Thakur said there is huge potential for collaboration and opportunities in India. "People who are following India, you would have seen historic reforms undertaken by the Narendra Modi government even during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Thakur noted the "paradigm shift" in India's way of functioning under the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India is open for business and in every sector. There are opportunities and possibilities. New India is all about fueling the next big idea, the next big collaboration and the next big solution that make our lives better and makes the livelihood of our people."

The Union Broadcasting minister Thakur said the Modi government firmly believes that the right information empowers citizens to make the right decisions.

"And this only amplifies various social and financial empowerment initiatives that we have already undertaken," he said.

Amid India's 75th independence celebration, the minister added that India is "no longer the land of snake charmers. "We are the land of laptops and billion-dollar unicorns. A marketplace that every global brand wishes to enter."

He said that India is a young and growing skilled force. "We are a democratic nation driven by the aspiration of a billion. And with that comes demand. India's marketplace is both offline and online."

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum is a non-profit organization committed to creating a powerful strategic partnership between the US and India. (ANI)

