New inmate-kin meeting centre opened at Tihar

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) A modern meeting place with latest facilities was inaugurated by Director General of Tihar Jail Sandeep Goyal at Prison No 9, here on Thursday.

It will open on two days a week and visitors will have to book it online to meet inmates.

"The new meeting centre has been set up to show respect to relatives visiting inmates. Imprisonment doesn't mean to compromise honour and respect of prisoners and their family," Goyal said.

A Diwali Mahotsav was also organised to mark the occasion where inmates presented cultural programmes.

