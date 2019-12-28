New Integrated Vehicle Safety System designed for safety of Army trucks

New Delhi [India], Dec 28 (ANI): In a bid to cut down the number of accidents in the force, an Integrated Vehicle Safety System for Army trucks have been designed.

The system was designed by Captain Onkar Kale and his team.

With this Integrated Vehicle Safety System, the vehicle would not start if the driver has consumed alcohol or if the driver is not wearing a seat belt.



It comprises of four safety features--Seat belt monitoring system, Tail Bd monitoring system, Anti dozing alarm system, keeps a check on the accidents that might take place.

The total cost of the system is Rs 10,320. (ANI)