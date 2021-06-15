New Israeli govt urged to recognise Palestinian rights

"What is needed from the new Israeli government is to start acting on ending the occupation and settlement in Palestine," Ishtaye said at a meeting of the Palestinian cabinet held in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Monday.

Ramallah, June 15 (IANS) Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Ishtaye has called on the new Israeli government to end the occupation and recognise the Palestinian people's legitimate rights.

He added that the new Israeli government headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett "will have no future if it doesn't recognise the Palestinians' future".

Meanwhile, Ishtaye warned the "serious consequences that would be resulted from the Israeli occupation's authorities to allow the right-wing extremists to participate in the flag march in Jerusalem on Tuesday".

"Organising the flag march in East Jerusalem is a provocation to the Palestinian people and aggression on the city and our holy places," he said, adding that "the international community has to intervene to stop it".

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict in East Jerusalem has been mounting since April, which led to more tension between the two sides in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

On May 10, tit-for-tat violent fighting broke out in the besieged coastal enclave between the two sides.

It ended on May 21 after Egypt brokered a ceasefire.

Official figures said that during the 11 days of fighting, more than 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis were killed, and hundreds were injured.

--IANS

ksk/