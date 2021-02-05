New Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor to decongest Blue Line rush

Speaking to IANS, Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, "The Phase 4 work on the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor would provide alternate connectivity between Janakpuri West and RK Ashram which are presently connected by the Blue Line."

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Work on the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor under phase 4 has begun, which will help decongest the crowds during rush hour on the Blue line, one of the busiest lines of the Delhi Metro network.

He further added that the Blue line, which connects Dwarka Sector 21 to Vaishali/Noida Electronic City, is one of the major arterial corridors.

This particular section would also bring many new areas of the city such as Krishna Park Extension, Mangolpuri, Madhuban Chowk, Deepali Chowk, North Pitampura under Metro connectivity. In addition to these, areas like Nabi Karim, Sadar Bazar and Derawal Nagar for the first time be linked with Metro connectivity.

Speaking to IANS, Dayal said the RK Ashram station on the Blue Line would become an interchange station and this corridor would be an extension of the Magenta Line which connects Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden. Haiderpur Badli Mor, Azadpur and Pul Bangash will be the other three interchange stations on this corridor.

This entire corridor would be 28.920 kilometers long with 7.740 kms of underground lines, 21.180 kilometres of elevated lines and 22 stations. Work on this section had started in December 2019 and on January 21, 2021 the first tunnelling drive on this corridor started between Vikas Puri and Krishna Park Extension.

Under the phase 4 of Delhi Metro's expansion, DMRC is currently involved in constructing 65.10 kilometres of new lines with 46 stations on three corridors across the national capital.

