New JGBS specialisation offers student immersion experience at UCLA

The specialisation will enable students to spend a full-summer doing an intensive cultural immersion experience at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) campus in the US.

Sonipat, April 19 (IANS) Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) at the O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) on Monday launched a year-long course titled Specialisation in Digital Business Innovation in Media, Entertainment and Sports.

According to Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, (Prof.) Dr. C. Raj Kumar, this unique programme is truly multi-disciplinary and fits in for students across all BBA programmes at the university (the flagship BBA - General Management as well as new BBA Specializations in Business Analytics, Family Business and Financial Markets).

"JGBS students will get the opportunity to gain international perspectives and benefit from cultural immersion experience on UCLA campus, scheduled for the summer of '22, subject to conditions enabling safe travel and on-campus interactions. This cultural immersion is all the more exciting and relevant given the amazing opportunities to tap the wider Los Angeles ecosystem," Kumar said in a statement.

The new course was launched virtually in the presence of senior representatives including JGU Founding Vice Chancellor and Professor Rajesh Chakrabarti, Dean of Jindal Global Business School along with Jay Tucker, Executive Director of the Center for Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment & Sports at Anderson School of Management, UCLA MEMES.

"We eagerly look forward to hosting JGBS students at UCLA campus for an immersive intensive 3-week cultural experience along with industry field trips, and interactions with expert guest speakers from sports, entertainment, media, and tech industries on digital business innovation issues," said Tucker.

"Students will benefit from an interesting blend of digital business insights applied in the context of the vibrant and high flux domains of media, sports, and entertainment industries," he added.

The university also shared a video link - https://bit.ly/2OrvL8z - highlighting the summer immersion experience and the industry ecosystem networks that the UCLA Centre for MEMES.

"This innovative specialization showcases best practices including international perspectives and immersion experience, learning through deep industry involvement; via an effective blend of physical, digital, and experiential learning," said Prof. Rajesh Chakrabarti, Dean of Jindal Global Business School.

