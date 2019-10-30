New Ladakh police chief, Advisor to Lt Gov named

Srinagar, Oct 30 (IANS) A day before Ladakh becomes a new Union Territory and its first Lt Governor R.K. Mathur takes oath, the Centre on Wednesday named its police chief.

S.S. Khandare, a 1995 batch officer Indian Police Service officer of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, has been appointed the head of police of Ladakh UT with effect from October 31, "until further orders", a Home Ministry statement said.

Khandare is presently an Inspector General of Police in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre also named IAS officer Umang Narula as an Advisor to the Lt Governor of Ladakh.

Narula is a 1989 batch officer of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre. vd