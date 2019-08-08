New mindset to speed up economic growth: Sisodia

Sisodia said the goal of his government's 'Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum' is to develop a mindset among students so that they could become job providers.

He said the larger goal is not only education but also encouraging entrepreneurship.

"Only you can help us achieve this goal. If we want to see our economy grow faster, we need to inculcate an entrepreneurial mindset among our students," Sisodia said.

With these 250, a total of 1,000 entrepreneurs have now been brought on board to participate in the Delhi government's flagship 'Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum'.

The government has invited the city's community of entrepreneurs to engage with students of Classes 9 to 12 in Delhi government schools. These entrepreneurs will interact and share their experiences with the students.