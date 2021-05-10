New mode of gold smuggling busted by Chennai Customs

Chennai, May 10 (IANS) Chennai Air Customs on Monday said it had busted a new modus operandi of smuggling in gold.

In a statement, the Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport said officials found gold granules mixed in an instant drink mix that had arrived in a postal parcel.

Based on intelligence that smugglers may resort to smuggling of gold in postal mode, a high alert was maintained at the Foreign Post Office (FPO), and a parcel which arrived from Dubai a few days ago was intercepted on suspicion of containing gold.