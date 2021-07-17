New order to all local bodies in Kerala asks employees to be polite

Thiruvananthapuram, July 17 (IANS) A new order issued by the Panchayat Director has asked all its employees to behave politely and to see that each time the office phone rings, it is picked up within three rings.
The order from acting Panchayat Director M.P. Ajithkumar is to all the 941 panchayat's (local bodies) in the state. It goes on to say that once the call is answered the person should first introduce himself with name and designation.
And once the caller has spoken, the official should ask if he needs to transfer the call to any other official and in case there is a voice message, the answer should be given very clearly also.
Ajithkumar said that this is being done to improve the services by the local bodies. He asked the heads of each Council to see that this is implemented without fail.
