New order to all local bodies in Kerala asks employees to be polite

Thiruvananthapuram, July 17 (IANS) A new order issued by the Panchayat Director has asked all its employees to behave politely and to see that each time the office phone rings, it is picked up within three rings.

The order from acting Panchayat Director M.P. Ajithkumar is to all the 941 panchayat's (local bodies) in the state. It goes on to say that once the call is answered the person should first introduce himself with name and designation.