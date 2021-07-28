New outdoor and military inspired slipper styles

Designed so you can step out in a style play or slip them on after the adventure, the All-Terrain Military Clog features a rugged outsole, functional storage and molle webbing on the vamp. Available in two colourways, the style also includes a large, removable pocket with buckle closure, a synch system that allows for an optional pocket on the top vamp and nylon details.

This collaboration -- the fourth between the brands -- is the first to receive global distribution and will launch on the 16th of July across India.

Similarly, the Classic All-Terrain Outdoor Clog adds outdoor-inspired details that combine form for the street and function for utility. With a more rugged outsole, multiple pockets for functional storage, buckle and webbing synchs on the vamp, and two colourways, you can step out in a style play or slip them on after the adventure.

Together, this latest collaboration derives inspiration from a timeless classic style in Tokyo. Enthusiasts looking for fun and comfort in footwear will enjoy the silhouette reimagined as part of the collaboration.

All four styles retail for approx Rs 5995 and can be found on VegNonVeg and Superkicks store.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS

tb/



