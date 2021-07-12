New population control policy won't help: Nitish

Patna, July 12 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said the new population control policy recently implemented by the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, will not work.

Kumar said that this law would not help to control the population of any state or country.

"I am continuously advocating that educating the females is the only way to control the population," Kumar says while indicating that forcible acts may not work in the country compared to awareness and self decisions of common people.