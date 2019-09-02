New research centre at Delhi Assembly inaugurated

The centre, which will function from the Assembly premises, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the presence of Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, among others.

Goel said the Research Centre is being introduced to create a repository of valuable research and reference material for use of the lawmakers and other stakeholders. "It will also help the Assembly in providing quality research and reference material to the MLAs on their demand."

The Delhi government had sanctioned Rs 14 crore for the research centre.