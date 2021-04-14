New restrictions in Maha: What's allowed and what's not

Here's a list of what’s allowed/what’s not:From 7 am to 8 pm only essential services will function.Hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, vaccinations, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharma companies, other medical and health services including supporting manufacturing and distribution units along with their dealers, transport and supply chain, manufacture and distribution of vaccines, sanitisers, masks, medical equipment, their ancillaries, raw material units and support services.Veterinary services / animal care shelters and pet food shops.Groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, diaries, bakeries, confectionaries, all types of food shops.Cold storage and warehousing services.Public transport: airplanes, trains, taxis, autos and public buses.Services related to functioning of offices of diplomats of various countries.Pre-monsoon activities by local authorities.All public services by local authorities.Reserve Bank of India and services designated by RBI as essential.All offices of Sebi recognized market infrastructure institutions such as stock exchanges, depositories, clearing operations etc and other intermediaries registered with Sebi.Services required for restoration / maintenance of telecom services.Transport of goods.Water supply services.Agriculture related activities and all allied activities required to ensure seamless continuity of the agricultural sector including availability of farming input, seeds, fertilisers, equipment and repairs.Export-import of all commodities.Ecommerce (only for the supply of essential goods and services).Accredited media.Petrol pumps and petroleum related products including offshore / onshore production.All cargo services.Data centres / cloud services / IT services supporting critical infrastructure and services.Government and private security services.Electric and gas supply services.ATMs.Postal services.Ports and related activities.Custom house agents / licensed multi modal transport operators associated with movement of vaccines / lifesaving drugs / pharmaceutical products.Units producing raw material / packaging material for any essential services.Units that engaged in production of materials for impending rainy season for individuals as well as organisations.Export oriented units that need to fulfill export obligations.Any services designated as essential by local disaster management agency.Public transport will be fully operational with following restrictions: Autorickshaws: Driver + 2 passengers; Taxi (4-wheers): Driver + 50% vehicle capacity; Bus: Full seating capacity. No standing allowed.Private vehicles can ply only for reasons of emergency.Newspapers / magazines/ periodicals can be printed and circulated, but only home delivery is allowed.Marriages allowed with 25 persons.Funerals allowed with 20 people.Construction activity allowed where labourers are living on site.All restaurants and bars to remain closed for in-dining, except for those inside campus and which form an integral part of hotels.Only home deliveries will be allowed. There shall be no visiting the restaurant or bar for ordering or pickup.Roadside vendors will not serve food for eating at the location. Parcels and home deliveries are allowed from 7 am to 8 pm daily.Cinema halls.Drama theatres and auditoriums.Amusement parks / arcades / video game parlours.Water parks.Clubs, swimming pools, gyms and sports complexes.Shooting for films, serials, advertisements.All shops, malls, shopping centres not performing essential services.Beaches, gardens, open spaces.Places of worship.Barber shops, spas, salons and beauty parlours.Schools and colleges.Private coaching classes.Religious, social, cultural and political functions. In districts where elections are due, permission may be granted by the district collector.Industrial process that is a net consumer of oxygen.