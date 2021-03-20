New RSS team announced, Ram Madhav returns, Arun Kumar is new joint general secretary

Significantly, Ram Madhav has returned to the RSS fold from the BJP. Former BJP general secretary Madhav has found place in the RSS's All India Executive Council (Karyakarini Mandal). He was part of the RSS before becoming a general secretary in the BJP.

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday declared its new team. While Arun Kumar and Ram Dutt have been appointed as the new joint general secretaries, Ram Lal has been appointed the Akhil Bharatiya Sampark Pramukh.

The new team was announced after the appointment of Dattatreya Hosabale as general secretary earlier on Saturday at the the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the RSS's highest decision-making body, which is meeting in Bengaluru to discuss the new appointments, apart from deliberating on other important issues.

The five Sahsarkaryavahs (joint general secretaries) are Dr Krishna Gopal, Mukund C.R., Dr Manmohan Vaidya, Ram Dutt and Arun Kumar. Gopal, Mukund and Vaidya were looking after the same responsibility even earlier. Kumar and Dutt have been added to the select list.

Suresh Soni moves to be part of the All India Executive Council. Arun Kumar was the prachar pramukh (media head) before this and played a crucial role in forming public opinion on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ram Lal, who returned to the Sangh from the BJP in 2019, has been elevated to Akhil Bharatiya Sampark Pramukh. Sunil Ambekar gets a promotion as well to become Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh (media head).

Romesh Pappa and Alok are the two new All India Sah Sampark Pramukhs and Mahendra will take up the responsibility of Regional Pracharak for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

